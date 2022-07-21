TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will be isolating at the White House for at least five days, according to pool reports.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the president tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning and was experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden was expected to travel to Pennsylvania on Thursday to outline a $37 billion plan to combat gun violence, and attend a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

Instead, “he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said.

He will continue to work in isolation until his tests come back negative, she added. His travel has been canceled for the next five days.

The news means the president won’t be visiting Tampa for the rally planned for next week.

The president was scheduled to speak at the Black Law Enforcement Executives Annual Conference in Orlando and a DNC rally in Tampa on Monday.