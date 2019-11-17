Bicyclist struck and killed on SR-54 in Pasco County

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Pasco County while riding along State Road 54 Sunday.
The fire department said the bicyclist was struck in the eastbound lanes of SR-54 near Austrian Drive
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
