Breaking News
REPORT: Flights stopped at Venice Airport for fully engulfed airplane
Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Bicyclist struck and killed on SR-54 in Pasco County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Pasco County while riding along State Road 54 Sunday.

The fire department said the bicyclist was struck in the eastbound lanes of SR-54 near Austrian Drive

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

#ALERT: On scene of a fatal pedestrian struck at SR 54 and Austrian Dr. EB SR-54 is currently shut down. An adult male…

Posted by Pasco County Fire Rescue on Sunday, November 17, 2019

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss