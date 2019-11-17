Bicyclist struck and killed on SR-54 in Pasco County

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Pasco County while riding along State Road 54 Sunday.

The fire department said the bicyclist was struck in the eastbound lanes of SR-54 near Austrian Drive

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

#ALERT: On scene of a fatal pedestrian struck at SR 54 and Austrian Dr. EB SR-54 is currently shut down. An adult male… Posted by Pasco County Fire Rescue on Sunday, November 17, 2019

LATEST STORIES: