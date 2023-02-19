CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Punta Gorda man has died after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle last week.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on Feb. 13, when a Port Charlotte woman, 22, was turning to enter a Marathon gas station parking lot.
Trooper Blake stated that when the Port Charlotte woman turned into the gas station located at 22700 Bayshore Road, the bicyclist, a 65-year-old Punta Gorda man, collided with the right side of her car.
The man sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
According to police, the woman fled the scene but was located a short time later. Once authorities located the vehicle and the 22-year-old, she was placed under arrest for leaving the scene of a crash involving a serious injury.
Police stated that the woman was also driving without a valid license.
On Sunday, nearly a week after the crash, the 65-year-old man was pronounced dead.
According to FHP, the crash remains under investigation.