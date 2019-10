ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Postseason baseball is back in Tampa Bay and Rays fans are anxious, but pumped.

The Rays are hosting their first postseason game at Tropicana Field in six years. The team is looking to bounce back and avoid a sweep by the Houston Astros after two losses on the road.

This story will be updated throughout the game, highlighting the best posts from social media.

Latest tweets will appear at top.

THREE MORE RUNS FOR THE RAYS! Austin Meadows hits a double and Tommy Pham follows up with a single. The Rays now lead 8-1! #RaysUp #StayHungry https://t.co/4BRgR1qVtB pic.twitter.com/yTL8PJZmrd — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 7, 2019

Meadows is at the plate with 2 men on base and 2 outs in the bottom of the fourth inning … he blasts the ball into deep center field for a double scoring two runshttps://t.co/QXoErb4s8c — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 7, 2019

WOW – LOWE !! The crowd erupts after another solo HR here at Tropicana Field



5-1 #Rays over #Astros https://t.co/QXoErbm2ZK pic.twitter.com/Lv8o8KN3wK — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 7, 2019

CHOI WITH A SOLO SHOT — he is getting all of the love from his teammates here



4-1 RAYS after three innings https://t.co/QXoErb4s8c pic.twitter.com/iPRd2nmhcs — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 7, 2019

Charlie Morton, 94mph Fastball and 80mph Curveball Spin, Overlay pic.twitter.com/ooI111DvAf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 7, 2019

KK WITH A THREE RUN BOMB !! He gives his team the 3-1 lead here in the second inning https://t.co/QXoErb4s8c pic.twitter.com/g4UjXgUBBM — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 7, 2019

GARCIA WITH THE RAYS FIRST HIT OF THE GAME https://t.co/QXoErb4s8c — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 7, 2019

the Astros are making Morton throw it … they keep getting a piece of it and fouling it off into the stands … Morton has also allowed two walks



He has thrown 50 pitches and we are only in the SECOND inninghttps://t.co/QXoErb4s8c — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 7, 2019

the #Astros leave two men on base is the top of the first inning … the #Rays are stepping to the plate for the first time in this game



You can follow the game by following our *LIVE BLOG* … GO RAYS !!https://t.co/QXoErb4s8c — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 7, 2019

Houston gets a home run to take an early 1-0 lead in the first inning… https://t.co/4BRgR1IwSb #RaysUp #StayHungry pic.twitter.com/k0qTrYHthJ — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 7, 2019

Altuve … HR … the Rays trail 1-0 in the first inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 7, 2019

Time to get loud and get a “W”! Let’s do this #Rays – #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/koNRVGu8WX — Jason Beisel (@JasonBeisel) October 7, 2019

WHO IS EXCITED FOR GAME THREE ?!? We are about 30 minutes from the start of this ball game pic.twitter.com/nq4VfB2dvY — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 7, 2019

