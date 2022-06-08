TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Craving the perfect savory and juicy steak? You won’t have to travel far to enjoy one.

One of the best steakhouses in America is right here in Tampa Bay, according to Gayot.

Bern’s Steakhouse appeared on the restaurant guide’s list of top 10 steakhouses in America for 2022. The restaurants were listed in no particular order.

“At Bern’s Steak House in Tampa, the steaks are aged in-house for five to eight weeks. Choose from a list of dozens of items, priced according to the cut and thickness, with even a ruler to remind you of the meat’s measurement so you don’t under-order or over-order,” Gayot said.

Gayot interviewed Bern’s chef de cuisine Habteab Hamde and Kyle Collinson, the restaurant’s wine steward. You can watch both videos on YouTube.

The other top steakhouses were: