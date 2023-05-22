TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The window for shoppers to return or exchange items to Bed Bath & Beyond is narrowing after it was announced that the last day for customers to return purchases is this week.

After the retailer shared earlier this year that hundreds of its stores would be closing their doors for good because the company filed for bankruptcy, customers were left wondering what this news meant for their returns.

On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they would no longer accept returns and exchanges for items purchased before April 26, 2023. The retailer added that the last day for customers to return in-store and online purchases will be Wednesday, May 24.

After filing for bankruptcy in April, the retailer announced a mass “everything must go” liquidation sale for customers, including discounts of up to 40% off, would begin.

In an effort to “wind down operations,” Bed Bath & Beyond said customers are still encouraged to shop the final sale.

“As Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY continue to wind down operations, store closing sales have commenced across all stores, under the management of Hilco. Customers are encouraged to shop our stores regularly as new merchandise continues to arrive at locations across the U.S. and markdowns expand,” the company said in a press release.

Customers can find additional information by following this link. A list of all the stores closing in Florida can be found here.