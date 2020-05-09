Beach plans? Check Pinellas County beach capacity here first

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office launched an online tool on Friday that will provide real-time updates on the capacity of beaches, parking lots and bridges in the county.

All of this comes after Pinellas beaches reopened Monday after being closed for more than a month. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri expects this weekend to be busy at the beaches since it’s the first weekend they will be open and it’s Mother’s Day weekend.

“It will be the first weekend the beaches are open and we are expecting to see crowds. So we are going to have an effective management plan for that and again some of that may be just limiting access,” Sheriff Gualtieri said.

The site was scheduled to go live at 1 p.m. Friday but launched about an hour early.

Shortly after the site launched, most sections of Pass-A-Grille beach closed. The website showed the beach had reached maximum capacity due to high tide. As of 12:45 p.m., the Archibald Park parking area in Madeira Beach was full and beach access was nearing capacity at 80 percent. Clearwater Beach Rockaway was also reaching capacity at 60 percent.

Citizens can look up areas of the beach that are open, reaching capacity or closed before they arrive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it will also be posting status updates throughout the weekend on Facebook and Twitter.

