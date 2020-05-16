Beach plans? Check out Pinellas County beach capacity dashboard first

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has relaunched its beach capacity dashboard for the weekend, giving beach-goers an insight into how packed an area is before they go.

The dashboard lists every public beach access in Pinellas County and will let you know whether it’s open, reaching its capacity, or closed. The website updates every hour.

The website has been viewed over 166,000 times, so far, the sheriff’s office said.

To visit the site, click here.

The sheriff’s office will also be posting updates on their Twitter page here.

LATEST STORIES: