Beach businesses in Tampa Bay hope to benefit from Labor Day crowds

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Beach businesses are hoping to benefit from the crowds this holiday weekend, as thousands are expected to pack the beach for Labor Day.

“It has been very slow, of course, we’ve been impacted by coronavirus,” said Simone Haug, manager at Kilwins Clearwater Beach.

The tourism industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus and beach businesses in Pinellas County have felt those impacts.

But as the beaches stay busy for Labor Day, many businesses are hoping the crowds that pack onto the sand will fill their shops as well.

“If the beach is hopping then Larry’s is hopping. If the beach isn’t hopping, then Larry’s is also not hopping,” said John Waterman, from Larry’s Ice Cream and Gelato in St. Pete Beach.

Local leaders also want visitors to enjoy their stay and have fun, but they want them to do so safely.

“We did see that uptick after Memorial Day, but we’re hoping that was pretty early, because we didn’t have the mandatory mask order. Now that we have that order, we’re hoping that people will follow and we won’t see that uptick even during Labor Day,” said St. Petersburg Mayor, Rick Kriseman.

Local leaders in the Tampa Bay area will be watching the number of positive cases over the next few weeks to see what kind of impact Labor Day weekend will have on those numbers.

LATEST STORIES: