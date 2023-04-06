HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A dry, earlier than normal wildfire season has Florida officials warning residents to take risks seriously.

“We have very dry conditions all over the state, near drought conditions, are extremely dry,” said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson at a news conference in Hillsborough County Thursday. “We’re just asking everyone to be very vigilant. We realize this has already been a very busy season and obviously we hope to mitigate that through a lot of safety measures.”

State fire officials say crews have battled 1,098 fires, covering 35,424 acres already this year.

Last year, a total of 2,500 wildfires burned more than 141,000 acres across the state, according to officials.

Commissioner Simpson says the leading causes of wildfires in Florida are arson and escaped yard debris burning.

“Most people that start these fires are unintentional. They’re backyard fires. They’re the barbecue grill that wasn’t put out. They’re embers that fly from there into our forest or just yard trash, people burn in their backyards and it gets out into the forest,” he said.

Last week, 1,000 acres burned at River Ranch Hunt Club in eastern Polk County, destroying more than 200 outbuildings.

This week, a fire consumed 15 acres in Sebring.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.

Vegetation, including trees and branches left behind from past hurricanes, act as fuel to the fire.

Florida treats 2 million acres with prescribed burns every year.

“The time for prescribed burn is over and now it’s time for wildfire season,” said Commissioner Simpson.

Officials say conditions are dangerously dry in central and southern Florida.

They expect dry conditions to continue through May.

“Lightning season is right around the corner. Wildfire activity around the state is expected to increase,” said Florida Forest Service director Rick Dolan.

Florida Forest Service employs 600 fire-certified members.

“Beginning of wildfire season, they’re all fresh and ready to go but when you get two to three months into it, day in and day out, it does break you down a little bit,” said Dolan.

Burn bans are in effect in Polk, Highlands, Osceola, Orange and other counties, which means bonfires, campfires, yard waste burning and fireworks are prohibited.

Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota counties always prohibit yard debris burning.

For information on how to burn safely, when burn bans are not in place, and recommendations for managing debris at residences, visit the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ website.