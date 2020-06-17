Bayshore gets temporary stoplight on Euclid Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa has continued making safety improvements to Bayshore Boulevard after three deadly crashes over the past two years.

Crews worked early this morning to install a temporary traffic signal at Euclid.

It’s one of two new stoplights planned for the road.

The signals come after three deadly crashes since 2018, two of which happened this year.

Investigators said the drivers were speeding.

In 2018, police said three tens were street racing when one of them hit and killed 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt and her 21-month-old daughter Lily.

In January, a suspected drunk driver hit and killed 70-year-old jogger George Gauge. Three months later, a motorcyclist hit and killed 50-year-old bicyclist Hal Flowers.

The city has since lowered the speed limit to 35 miles per hour.

