The Kellenberger family, left, and the Nunez-Perry family, right (Credit: BayCare Health System)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several hospitals in the BayCare Health System welcomed new life shortly after the New Year began, according to a release.

The first baby born to the hospital system was Jaylen Nunez-Perry to Tampa parents Helen and Carlee at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born one minute past midnight.

Six minutes later, parents Dylan and Dustin Kellenberger of Largo brought their baby girl Reagan into the world at Morton Plant Hospital.

“St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa was third in the BayCare system with a baby born at 1:36 a.m., followed by South Florida Baptist Hospital with a baby born at 2:05 a.m. and Winter Haven’s Women’s Hospital with a baby born at 4:12 a.m.,” a media release said.