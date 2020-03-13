BayCare Health System to limit hospital patient visitors as coronavirus cases rise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to rise, BayCare Health System is now implementing visitor restrictions at its hospitals across Tampa Bay.

Starting Friday, March 13, BayCare facilities will start screening visitors for signs and symptoms of coronavirus to help curb the spread of the disease to patients, team members, physicians and the community.

“To protect the health and wellbeing of all we serve, we believe it is prudent to take this step at this time,” said Dr. Nishant Anand, BayCare’s chief medical officer.

Those visitors who are deemed a risk will be restricted from entering the hospital and may be referred to an emergency department.

BayCare is also restricting all children under the age of 18 from visiting current hospital patients.

Below is a list of local BayCare facilities with the visitation restrictions:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

  • St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview
  • St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, Tampa
  • South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City

PASCO COUNTY

  • Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey

PINELLAS COUNTY

  • Bardmoor Emergency Center, Largo
  • BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin
  • Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater
  • St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg

POLK COUNTY

  • Bartow Regional Medical Center
  • Winter Haven Hospital
  • Winter Haven Women’s Hospital

For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

