BayCare Health System to limit hospital patient visitors as coronavirus cases rise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to rise, BayCare Health System is now implementing visitor restrictions at its hospitals across Tampa Bay.

Starting Friday, March 13, BayCare facilities will start screening visitors for signs and symptoms of coronavirus to help curb the spread of the disease to patients, team members, physicians and the community.

“To protect the health and wellbeing of all we serve, we believe it is prudent to take this step at this time,” said Dr. Nishant Anand, BayCare’s chief medical officer.

Those visitors who are deemed a risk will be restricted from entering the hospital and may be referred to an emergency department.

BayCare is also restricting all children under the age of 18 from visiting current hospital patients.

Below is a list of local BayCare facilities with the visitation restrictions:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa

St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz

St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview

St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, Tampa

South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City

PASCO COUNTY

Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey

PINELLAS COUNTY

Bardmoor Emergency Center, Largo

BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin

Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor

Mease Dunedin Hospital

Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater

St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg

POLK COUNTY

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Winter Haven Hospital

Winter Haven Women’s Hospital

For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

