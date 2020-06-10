Bay scallop season dates set for Pasco, Citrus, Hernando counties

(WFLA) – Bay scallop season dates are set for Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties.

Pasco County’s season will be open for 10 days, lasting from July 17 to July 26.

This region includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco county line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse, including all waters of the Anclote River.

Bay scallop season for Citrus and Hernando counties will last from July 1 through Sept. 24.

This region includes all state waters from the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County to the Hernando-Pasco county line.

The daily scallop bag limit is two gallons of whole bay scallops in shell, or one pint of bay scallop meat per person.

Per vessel, a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or a half gallon of bay scallop meat is the daily bag limit.