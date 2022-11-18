TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s newest attraction can cure any thrill-seeker’s need for speed.

Yacht StarShip Dining Cruises and Events is launching the newest addition to their fleet, the Bay Rocket, on Friday.

The vessel is one of only five 2,800-horsepower speedboat in the United States.

“We do 180-degree spins, bow dips and it’s just an incredible experience,” Yacht StarShip’s CEO Troy Manthey said.

Passengers will experience a calm ride out into the bay, then an adrenaline rush once the boat reaches the “Blast Off” zone, and the captain starts performing tricks that will thrill.

Riders might end up soaking wet, but they will still be safe, according to crew member. Each seat has a safety belt, a life jacket and springs to lessen the impact of bumps.

AcManthey says the speedboat is a sign of the growth happening in Tampa.

“It speaks volumes to the investment the city has made into the Riverwalk. That has just opened up the waterfront to the people. Its brought all kinds of additional development to the area,” Manthey added.

The Bay Rocket will be docked by the Tampa Convention Center. Rides can be scheduled Friday through Sunday during the winter. The schedule will expand in the spring.

Pricing: