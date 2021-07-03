Tampa Bay residents fill sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Self-serve sandbag sites have opened around the Tampa Bay area ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Many people took advantage Saturday, despite the rain coming down.

Kathy Bohemier grabbed several bags from a self-serve sandbag site in Brooksville.

“I just wanted to be prepared,” Bohemier said. “I’ve already gotten water in my screen room.”

Before moving to Florida a few years ago, Bohemier lived in Nevada, where she didn’t experience hurricanes. She said she evacuated during Hurricane Irma, but this time, she’s staying put.

“We always have our kit ready, extra food and medicine, but we just haven’t had to deal with it yet,” Bohemier said.

Brooksville is one of several places where you can grab sandbags. Hernando County opened a self-serve sandbag site Saturday. Pasco County and Pinellas Park each opened several sites too.

Details on each location are below.

HERNANDO COUNTY:

Sandbags will be available starting Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sandbag sites are self-serve only, please bring your own shovel.

Linda Pedersen Park

6300 Shoal Line Boulevard

Spring Hill, FL 34607

PINELLAS PARK:

The City of Pinellas Park has opened multiple self-service sandbag sites for residents only. Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each. Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver’s license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags. Pick up location and times are below:



Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL



Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL



Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL



When: Saturday, July 3, 2021 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday, July 4, 2021 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

PASCO COUNTY:

Four sandbag locations are open in Pasco County until further notice:

W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents. Sandbags are provided, but you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags. Crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

BROOKSVILLE:

The City of Brooksville will open the self-service sandbag site Friday, July 2 at the DPW facility, 600 S. Brooksville Ave., Brooksville. The site is located just north of the facility.

The City filling stations will provide bags, sand, and shovels to fill the bags. Citizens are requested to leave the shovels on site for the next person to use. This site will be open 24-hours a day and residents are required to fill and transport their sandbags.



