Bartow pastor, neighbors rescue woman from burning home; man dies in adjacent shed

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was pulled to safety by her neighbors while her mobile home caught fire Thursday night in Bartow. A man who lives in an adjacent shed did not survive.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire around 11 p.m. at 3409 Avenue R NW and found a shed fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to an adjacent mobile home.

Crews were informed that there was an individual who lived in the shed, and that there was a possible person also trapped inside the mobile home. They searched the two buildings while battling the fire and found a deceased man inside the shed. The mobile home was unoccupied.

Rescue crews were later notified that three neighbors, including a local pastor, had pulled a woman from the mobile home prior to the arrival of firefighters. The woman was hospitalized for “observation.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

