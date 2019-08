TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Another option for designer clothing rental is entering the market.

Banana Republic says it is starting an online rental service for women. The “Style Passport” subscription will run you $85 a month and will launch next month.

Customers can rent three different pieces from the brand at a time with an option to buy any of the items.

Banana Republic says it plans to add a rental program for men in the future.