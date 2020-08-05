‘Back the Blue’ mural in Tampa vandalized

TAMPA (WFLA) – The “Back the Blue” mural painted in front of the police department in Downtown Tampa was vandalized with red paint.

The mural was painted over the weekend on Madison Street by a group called Back the Blue Florida.

The blue, white and black display reads “Back the Blue” and features a black and blue ribbon. “Back the Blue” is a message in support of law enforcement. The phrase has been used frequently in response to recent calls to defund the police and to the “Black Lives Matter” movement in the United States.

The group that painted the mural did not have a permit to do so, a city spokesperson told WFLA.

