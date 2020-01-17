Baby white rhino born at ZooTampa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: ZooTampa)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa is celebrating the arrival of a new baby white rhinoceros.

The female calf was born to “experienced mom” Kidogo on Thursday, the zoo said.

The yet-to-be-named baby is the seventh rhino born into the zoo’s Species Survival Plan.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the white rhino is listed as a “near-threatened” species and is the only rhino species that is not considered endangered.

The calf and its mother can be seen in their enclosure from the tram in the zoo’s Africa section.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss