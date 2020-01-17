Baby white rhino born at ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa is celebrating the arrival of a new baby white rhinoceros.

The female calf was born to “experienced mom” Kidogo on Thursday, the zoo said.

The yet-to-be-named baby is the seventh rhino born into the zoo’s Species Survival Plan.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the white rhino is listed as a “near-threatened” species and is the only rhino species that is not considered endangered.

The calf and its mother can be seen in their enclosure from the tram in the zoo’s Africa section.

