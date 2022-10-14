AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee of a Highlands County landscaping company was arrested on Thursday after being accused of stealing from his employer after Hurricane Ian.

According to a post on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, investigators said Dominic Alex Oliver, 27, broke into Edgewood Landscaping on Sept. 29, just hours after the hurricane came through and left parts of the county covered with floodwaters.

Deputies said Oliver smashed several vehicles’ windshields and stole multiple pieces of equipment. Oliver reportedly led detectives to the missing equipment and confessed to stealing it.

Oliver was booked into the Highlands County Jail and charged with burglary during a state of emergency, grand theft and criminal mischief.