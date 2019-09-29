Average gas price in US on the rise

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News) – Gas prices in the US have spiked 10 cents per gallon.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline increased to about $2.73 over the past two weeks.

According to industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, the price hike is due to the Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities. Interruptions in US refining are also a factor.

Most of Saudi Arabia’s oil production has been restored. Its oil processing capacity is expected to be operational in October.

While the US has ample supplies of both crude oil and gasoline, retail gasoline prices are expected to slip soon and price cuts may accelerate in October.

