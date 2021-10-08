Autism Speaks walk returns in person, as do away-game Rays watch parties this weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 8 On Your Side annual Autism Speaks walk returns this weekend and you can cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, as well as celebrating Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Winter this weekend.

You can also grab some grub or head to a Halloween event this weekend as “spooky season” continues in the Tampa Bay area.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: Raymond James Stadium

The largest autism fundraising event will take to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

The WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38-sponsored walk will be held both virtually and in-person this year.

Donate and join our team as we raise funds that weekend. Together, we can accomplish amazing things for people living with autism.

On Tampa Bay Autism Speaks Walk Day, Oct. 9, WFLA and TampaHoy’s Meteorologist Heather Melendez will serve as the official emcee.

(Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Location: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Visit Clearwater Marine Aquarium this weekend to celebrate Winter the dolphin, star of the “Dolphin Tale” movie celebrate her birthday. She turns 16 this year!

Activities included with admission include special animal enrichment, photo opportunities, bubbles and buy-one-get-one-free Dippin’ Dots. All activities are included with the price of admission to the aquarium.

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

The eleventh annual Oktoberfest in Tampa will take place over three days at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa.

“A full authentic Bavarian food hall will be available, as well as a variety of Oktoberfest style beers are offered around the festival grounds,” the event page states.

For bragging rights, as well as prizes, festival-goers are encouraged to partake in games, which are free to play.

The event supports local non-profit Are You Safe, which advocates and assists domestic violence victims.

Location: 459 Brandon Town Center Dr., Brandon

The blues festival will head to Westfield Brandon Mall’s event space on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event will host 10 local pit masters serving up food all day long. A market of 30 local artisans will also be featured. Giveaways, door prizes and an “event keepsake” will also be available.

General admission tickets are $20 for adults. Admission for children under 12 is free, as is parking.

Location: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

In addition to Winter the dolphin’s birthday, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium has also opened its latest exhibit, and it’s the first weekend for the experience.

In the theme of the Halloween season, the exhibit has plenty of information about prehistoric, mythological and living creatures like the kraken or the Megalodon shark. Visitors can learn about how pollution, entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes are negatively impacting these creatures. They can also find out about different ways to protect marine animals in Tampa Bay.

Location: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa

The first weekend of Creatures of the Night at ZooTampa will take place this weekend, as well.

“We’ve got the HaHa Haybale Maze, which is for the little guys. We’ve got dancing scarecrows, a dancing spider court. We also have clowns here, ghosts over in Gator Grove, a lot of family-friendly stuff,” Director of Event Productions Alex Crow told 8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas.

Some event attractions include “Junkyard of Broken Dreams” and “Pirate Party Pants,” in addition to “Gator Grove.”

Entry to this event is limited. You can find additional details about tickets on ZooTampa’s website.

Location: 2010 N. Avenida Republica de Cuba at 14th Street, Tampa

Tampa City Ballet will put on a performance that uses all floors of the iconic club in Ybor City. “Interstices” will “[take] you back in time for an evening of dance, theatre and live music” at the club.

The performances will take places at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Location: 700 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

The Rays, the St. Pete Pier and the City of St. Petersburg will host these watch parties for away games in the series beginning Sunday, and if needed, for game four of the American League Division Series.

Pre-game activities, giveaways, drinks and more can be enjoyed.