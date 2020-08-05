Attorneys to seek lower bond for Tampa teen accused in Twitter hack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa teenager accused of orchestrating a massive Twitter hack to scam people out of Bitcoin has sought to have his $750,000 bond lowered.

On Wednesday, attorneys for Graham Clark are expected to file a motion to lower Clark’s bond to an amount that is finacially feasible for their client.

Clark is facing 30 charges of electronic and computer fraud for the July 15 intrusion into data of multiple prominent Twitter users, including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

Prosecutors say Clark hacked multiple celebrity and company Twitter accounts, which he used to get people around the world to send him money in cryptocurrency. He is said to have routed the money to himself, making more than $100,000 within a matter of hours.

On Tuesday, Clark pleaded not guilty to charges related to the scheme.

