Attempted kidnapping at Tampa hotel thwarted by off-duty deputy, police say

TAMPA (WFLA) — A North Carolina man was arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at a Hampton Inn in Tampa Saturday.

The Tampa Police Dept. said 31-year-old Desmond Johnson’s alleged kidnap attempt was thwarted by an off-duty Palm Beach County deputy who was on scene.

Police said Johnson entered a hotel room at the Hampton Inn on West Laurel Street where three young children were sitting on a bed. Officers said the suspect attempted to grab a 4-year-old child from the bed, but the mother, who was in the bathroom, came to help after hearing the screams.

Officers said Johnson began to fight with the mother for the child.

Occupants in a room next door heard the commotion and opened their door to allow the mother and children inside, but Johnson followed, fighting the occupants of that room as well.

The suspect eventually pulled the child into the hall as the mother was holding onto him. Fortunately, an off-duty Palm Beach County deputy was nearby, heard what was going on, and immediately intervened and held the suspect until police arrived.

Neither the children nor the mother were injured in the attempted kidnapping, Tampa PD says.

Johnson was arrested and is charged with two counts of burglary with battery and one count of attempted kidnapping.

Police said the suspect is not acquainted with the victims.