Attempt to break a world record or help stuff a backpack and other fun events in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are so many varied events for folks to lend a hand or to just kick back and enjoy in Tampa Bay this weekend.

If you’re looking for something interesting to do, you can try and help break a sweet world record at Al Lopez Park or help a WWE Superstar in his efforts to give back to Tampa Bay!

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Beans & Barlour dessert bar and bakery to attempt to break Guinness World Record

The attempt on the Guinness World Record for the most people scooping ice cream simultaneously will be held on National Ice Cream Day on Sunday.

The event will be held at Al Lang Stadium and the shop is partnered with Brugal 1888 Rum. Though participants of all ages will be welcome, the rum company will offer a welcome cocktail and a rum-infused boozy ice cream for of-age attendees.

2. ‘Outpost to Statehood: The Florida Territory‘ opening at the Tampa Bay History Center

A new map exhibit at the history center opening Saturday will explore the summer of 1821, when Florida first became a U.S. territory, becoming a state 24 years later.

The new exhibit will be featured in the center’s Touchton Map Library. It will, “explore a number of themes, including the expansion of slavery, dislocation of American Indians, and the overall expansion of the nation, from an era that dramatically impacted the future of not just the state, but the nation as a whole,” the history center said in a press release.

3. Volunteers wanted to help prepare for WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil’s August ‘Back-to-School Bash’

The backpack-filling event will take place July 17, at 9 a.m., at Amalie Arena and 500 volunteers are needed to stuff more than 30,000 backpacks. A free lunch will be served to those who volunteer their time.

The fourth annual “Back-to-School Bash” event itself will take place Aug. 7, beginning at 9:01 a.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The event will be held in-person after the coronavirus pandemic took the event virtual last year and supplies were sent directly to the 27 Title One schools in Hillsborough County.

4. Venice Theatre general auditions

Auditions for non-musical roles at the Venice Theatre will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Those interested should expect their audition to last five minutes.

The audition will take place at the Main Stage Jervey Theatre and will consist of a monologue, or monologues, of three minutes maximum.

5. Canines and Coffee

Bring your four-legged best friend out to enjoy Ybor City-brewed coffee on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at 22nd Street Coffee.

Free training advice will be offered all day from K-9 Solutions Dog Training. A RVSP is required, as seating for the event is limited.

6. St. Petersburg Museum of History

Looking for something to do that’s a little bit cheaper for the family? The St. Petersburg Museum of History is offering admission for only $9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights for the rest of July.

7. ZooTampa Comedy for Conservation

The new event series at ZooTampa features comedians, up-close animal experiences, food, drinks, interactive fundraising games for prizes and more.

The event is limited capacity and will take place outdoors for those 18 and older at the zoo’s Saunder’s Event Pavilion. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Jorge Marroquin and Russ Nagel will perform.

8. Tampa Bay Screams

The convention, where horror fans can meet their favorite stars of previous years, will take place on Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. at the Ramada Westshore.

Special guests include Felissa Rose, of “Sleepaway Camp,” Marilyn Eastman, of “Night of the Living Dead,” Brian Bremer, of “Pumpkin Head” and more.

Movie memorabilia including movies toys and more will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 the day of the show and $8 online.

