ATM explodes in Tampa; similar to Nov. incident in Oldsmar

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATM explosion that occurred early Sunday morning at a bank on Linebaugh Avenue they say is similar to one in Oldsmar last month.

Deputies said a man spray painted outside video surveillance cameras around 3:11 a.m. A little over an hour later, the ATM exploded.

After all of that, the sheriff’s office said the man was unable to access the ATM’s internal safe and take any money.

The sheriff’s office said this incident is similar to the one that occurred Nov. 4 at the BB&T Bank in Oldsmar. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating that incident.

