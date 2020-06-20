At least 2 Bucs players test positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports

TAMPA (WFLA) — At least two Buccaneers players have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This comes a few days after reports that an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tested positive for COVID-19, leading to two assistants being quarantined.

The Bucs released a statement shortly after Schefter’s report Saturday, saying they immediately activated their “COVID-19 Response Plan” and vacated the affected areas.

“We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center,” the team said. “The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols which include a 14-day quarantine period.”

