HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person died early Monday morning after a crash on U.S. Highway 41 in Gibsonton.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident in the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 near Old U.S. 41 shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of the highway until about 6 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

