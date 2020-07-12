At-home camping ideas from the Girl Scouts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As it turns out, the combination of chocolate, graham cracker and marshmallow still tastes delicious, even without a campfire.

While most summer camps remain on hiatus during the COVD-19 pandemic, the Girl Scouts have gotten creative with strategies for still creating a similar atmosphere at home.

“I grew up going to Girl Scout summer camp, and it gave me a sense of independence,” said Sarah Abels, the leader of Troop 50553. “It gave me a chance to be myself in a new environment.”

While “new environments” may be a rare commodity in 2020, Sarah and her daughters, as shown in the above video segment, have garnered ways to still harness the adventure and freedom usually granted on a campground.

In addition, there is a tasty idea from “S’mores!” cookbook author Dan Whalen, who has tips for constructing breakfast sandwiches with the gooey summertime staple.

It may not be camp, but that does not mean you cannot have a new adventure.

