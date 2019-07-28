ASK JOHN: Can we throw plastic trash into volcanoes?

Life is a journey filled with joys and sorrows…triumphs and challenges to overcome.

Our first one came from Instagram. Miguel from Tampa asks- Burgers or Tacos?

“That’s an easy answer- Pizza!” said John.

Seriously, if he had to choose, John said burgers. He prefers Five Guys.

“If you put a taco in front of me, its gone,” said Ed.

Taylor from Wimauma asks- is water wet?

That question is actually the source of intense debate.

The quick answer is yes and no.

Chemist Richard Saykally from UC Berkeley says water is indeed wet. He told the science magazine ‘Nautilus’ water is wet because of what he calls- ‘strong tetrahedral hydrogen bonding.’

In layman’s terms, he’s talking about the very unique molecular bonds that make up water.

But some beg to differ.

According to UC Santa Barbara, ‘wetness’ is the ability of a liquid to adhere to the surface of a solid. So under that definition, water is not wet. Instead it just makes other materials wet.

Our last question comes from Gillian on Twitter. Gillian asks- can plastic trash be put into volcanoes?

It seems like an interesting concept, plastic can take hundreds of years to biodegrade, so why not just incinerate them naturally?

While interesting in theory, unfortunately it wouldn’t work.

According to popular science magazine- for starters, you need the right type of slow-erupting volcano that gradually spews lava onto the surface of the earth. Those volcanoes are fairly rare.

Plus, if we could get close enough to regularly toss garbage inside, it would likely destroy our equipment and kill the employees.

And even if it were possible, the trash would actually create an exploding mass of molten rock, ash and gases. I don’t think our labor laws would allow humans to work in that sort of environment.

