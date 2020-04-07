Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Ashley furniture store donates 250,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay

Ashley Homestore

TAMPA (WFLA) — Furniture retailer Ashley HomeStore is donating 250,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay to help feed the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Feeding Tampa Bay has reportedly received a 40% increase in the demand for their services because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The donation by Ashley HomeStore will help feed those at risk during the coronavirus pandemic, like children who are out of school, high-risk seniors who cannot reach food, and families facing higher expenses and lower wages during this crisis.

“We are in the midst of a time when more people than ever before are facing challenges in getting the food and supplies they need,” said Thomas Mantz, President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. “Ashley HomeStore is standing with Feeding Tampa Bay, giving us the ability to direct these crucial resources to our neighbors who need them most.”

