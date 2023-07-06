TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When it’s hot, we all tend to spend a lot more time indoors.

However, some families are sweating it out because of long delays to get their air conditioners repaired due to a shortage of parts.

The shortage is taking a toll on some of the most critical parts, like evaporator coils that absorb the heat and humidity from your home.

That means some people will have to wait several weeks before they can fully cool down their homes.

The blazing sun is bearing down on Rick Vierling. He’s an HVAC technician, and this week, he’s responding to the highest number of calls for broken A/C units since the summer began.

“This year, the brutal heat is getting us, and things are breaking down left and right,” said Vierling, owner of Mr. Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.

On this call, he’s replacing a failing compressor, but the rest of this job is at a standstill.

“We have to wait for a pad on the outside unit, which is crazy enough because it’s one of the common things we have to wait on,” said Vierling.

Waiting for critical parts to fix A/C units is an issue technicians across the country are facing.

“There is a shortage of parts,” said Vierling. “The house we’re sitting in has a two to three-week waiting period for the evaporator coil.”

Not only is the demand outpacing supply, but the cost of supplies is also exponential.

“Pricing has quadrupled almost,” said Vierling. “I used to get this jug for free, and now it costs me $500.”

Hayden Brockway had to wait three days in the heat before his air conditioner was back in order.

“We literally took all of the fans and put them on high in the house,” said Brockway. “We just had to wait for him to come and get the parts.”

However, the condensation inside his garage is a distinct sign that more work needs to be done.

The strain on supplies is wearing on and forcing Vierling and his customers to stay patient in the meantime.

“Parts are becoming hard to find, especially bigger parts,” said Vierling. “Smaller parts are easier to get a hold of, but bigger parts – you just have to order them, and you just have to wait.”

Technicians say the best way to avoid a broken air conditioner is to change your air filter once a month and get a maintenance check twice a year.