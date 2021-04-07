‘As many fans as possible’: Eric Church announces plan for 2022 concert in Tampa

Eric Church performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country music superstar Eric Church is setting his sights on a return to normalcy next year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer announced a full 55-city arena tour on Wednesday with a show scheduled in Tampa. Church is slated to perform at Amalie Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

“Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road with (Wednesday’s) announcement of a full arena tour,” Amalie Arena officials said in a news release.

According to the announcement, Church will be “making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to ‘gather again'” and will use an “in-the-round set up for the first time in his career.” Amalie says the stage will be at the center of the arena floor to “accommodate as many fans as possible.”

Tickets to the Tampa tour date go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Church recently told Billboard magazine, “it became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms.” His feature with Billboard showed the country artist getting his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Next year’s show will be a return to Tampa for Church. Earlier this year, he performed the National Anthem with Jazmine Sullivan at Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LV.