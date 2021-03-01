LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Artists to showcase crafts virtually for Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 51st annual Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is going virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Artists will showcase all kinds of crafts including ceramic, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor and wood.

The virtual version of the event will also feature the works of local young artists and a weekend of streaming entertainment.

Art enthusiasts will be able to stream entertainment and watch live Q and A interviews.

Select artists will compete for the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional $65,000 in prizes.

The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is open to the public March 1 through March 21 with programmed events on March 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information is available in the festival’s program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss