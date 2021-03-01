Artists to showcase crafts virtually for Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

The 51st annual Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is going virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Artists will showcase all kinds of crafts including ceramic, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor and wood.

The virtual version of the event will also feature the works of local young artists and a weekend of streaming entertainment.

Art enthusiasts will be able to stream entertainment and watch live Q and A interviews.

Select artists will compete for the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional $65,000 in prizes.

The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is open to the public March 1 through March 21 with programmed events on March 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information is available in the festival’s program.