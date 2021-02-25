Artists to showcase crafts at St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival this weekend



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of creatives will showcase their art at the Saint Petersburg Fine Art Festival this weekend.

The 8th annual festival will feature paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics and more.

According to the festival organizers, vendor booths will be spread out, have hand sanitizer available and everyone will be required to wear a mask.

“It’s fantastic, they’re outdoor events, the promoters do a great job of managing the festivals people wear masks, they’re really respectful of each others space and it’s been great,” Artist Paul Willsea said.

Willsea and Carol O’Brien are glass artists who will be showcasing their pieces at the festival this weekend.

For some people, the start of the pandemic meant working from home and a lot of Zoom meetings, but one painter said it gave him time to reflect before picking up the paintbrush.

“During that shutdown I can promise you all my artist friends were busy hunkered down creating new work,” Painter Chris Hartsfield said.

The St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival will take place at South Straub Park on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.