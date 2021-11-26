Art & craft festivals abound, more Christmas events starting in Tampa Bay Thanksgiving weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Following the Thanksgiving holiday this week, there are many art and craft festivals throughout the Tampa Bay area for Floridians to begin their Christmas shopping.

Now that the turkey is put away, Christmas events are kicking it into even higher gear in the area, from Christmas in the Wild at ZooTampa, to the return of Enchant Christmas in St. Petersburg.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg

This weekend, a team of award-winning chefs will showcase their skills at 3 Daughters Brewery on Sunday in St. Pete for the Frogman Feast, benefitting the Navy SEAL Foundation.

The fundraiser will feature a variety of food, desserts, drinks and live music for a $75 ticket.

The Frogman Feast will raise awareness and funds for the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim, an annual 5k open water swim, that is an official Navy SEAL Foundation Event. The foundation is a non-profit organization that supports US Navy SEALs and their families going through illness, injury, death and transition.

Location: 200 1st Ave N STE 206, St. Petersburg

This artistic event at Jannus Live in St. Pete is both family and pet-friendly and will take place on Nov. 27.

There will be a chance for the first 100 children attending to paint and take home a free mini canvas. Free face-painting for kids will be offered from noon until 3 p.m. and there is also a free photo booth on hand.

There is also a graffiti wall where patrons will be able to spray paint their own “tag.”

Location: 1 N Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs

The outdoor event sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce will be held this weekend on Small Business Saturday, as well as Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 150 local businesses will be on hand to kick off the holiday shopping season in a location adjacent to downtown’s Main Street, which houses many other local shops and restaurants.

Admission and parking are free.

Location: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa

Black Friday is the first day for Christmas in the Wild at ZooTampa with a special preview for zoo members. The festivities will feature lights and “a flurry of fun for everyone.”

Guests can make their way through six “fully-immersive festive realms full of lights, music and holiday magic,” in addition to getting to visit with Santa, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, take in interactive family holiday shows and visit the “Twinkletown Marketplace” for some treats, in addition to much more around the zoo.

Location: Across Seminole Heights

Shop local in Seminole Heights on Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at participating locations, which are listed in the link on the event’s Facebook page. Visiting six of 13 locations will earn a shopper “a chance to win big.” Visiting all 13 will earn additional chances to win prizes.

A community holiday after party will be held with live music, beer and wine specials, raffles and prizes from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Southern Brewing and Winery on North Nebraska Avenue.

Location: 1700 N MacDill Ave., Tampa

This free, kid-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday at MacFarlane Park.

The first class is described as being for true beginners, starting at 10 a.m. The second class is geared toward the experienced and offered at 11 a.m.

Location: 1412 East 7th Avenue, Tampa

This event is hosted by Union Three Studio with special guests from the Ybor Misfits Microsanctuary.

The class is free, but a $10 donation is suggested to the benefit the micro sanctuary to help care for Ybor City residents. Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Valencia Ballroom.

The event’s page notes that a reservation via Eventbrite is required, and to leave anything shiny, like jewelry, at home. Those attending should bring their own mat.

Location: 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

The first weekend of the season for the returning Enchant Christmas St. Pete kicks off on Friday and continues on select dates throughout the month.

In regards to the light maze at Tropicana Field, the event’s website says, “The North Pole was hustling and bustling as everyone was getting ready for the big day. One little elf, just looking for some fun, picked up a handful of Santa’s toys to sneak in a bit of playtime — and play, he did. Before long, he tuckered out, and fell into a deep sleep… forgetting entirely where he’d left them. Join us on a quest through the World of Enchant to find the eight missing toys for Santa to deliver in time.”

The event features thousands of twinkling lights, as well as a Nordic-inspired Christmas market with treats and gifts, meet-and-greets with Santa Claus, an ice skating trail and more.