Arson task force investigates fatal Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead following a structure fire in Tampa early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a structure in the 5900 block of N. Nebraska Avenue around 4 a.m.

Officials said one person was found dead, but their cause of death wasn’t immediately known. The person’s identity, including their gender and age, has not been confirmed. It’s unclear if their death is being treated as suspicious.

Because of the fatality, the fire is being investigated by the Tampa Fire Rescue’s Arson Task Force.

Further information was not immediately available.