Deputies: Lakeland man arrested for attacking shopper who didn’t thank him for holding door open

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The suspect in a Lakeland liquor store attack has been identified, and was put behind bars on Wednesday, authorities said.

Michael Hammons, 52, was allegedly caught on camera earlier this month hitting a man and knocking off his hat at the Publix Liquor store on Highway 540A East.

According to deputies, the attack happened after the victim didn’t thank him for holding the door open.

“You don’t say ‘thank you’ to people who hold the door open for you?” the victim recalled Hammons saying.

Surveillance video shows the men arguing as they walked around the store.

“I’ll kick your [butt] if you say another word,” Hammons said at one point, according to the victim. Then he started hitting him, deputies said.

Deputies said another customer pulled them apart, and the two men gave each other the middle finger as Hammons left the store.

“The previous southern gentleman who held the door open who’s now the suspect promptly was good for his word,” Sheriff Grady Judd said after releasing the video. “Because he walked around the aisle and started beating him up.”

(Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities found a truck matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle in the driveway of Hammons’ home.

There, they spoke with Hammons’ son who said he was at the store when the attack occurred and identified his father as the suspect, the report said.

When interviewed later that day, Hammons admitted to battering the victim, the report said.

“Hammons was extremely cooperative with my investigation and expressed great remorse for his actions. When I told him he was being charged with Battery he said, ‘Well I deserve that,'” the deputy wrote in the report.

Hammons was arrested on charges of battery touch or strike and booked into a Polk County jail on Wednesday. He was released after posting $500 bond.

