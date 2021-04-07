Arrest made in death of St. Pete mom, 21, killed in front of her kids

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department has identified and charged a suspect in the death of a 21-year-old mother shot in front of her two children last month.

Tyron Jackasal, 20, is accused of shooting and killing K’Mia Simmons while she was in a car with her children, ages 1 and 2, on March 30.

Jackasal was already in jail for a robbery charge. He is now also facing a second degree murder charge.

Detectives said influx of tips and reward money are partly to thank for closure in this case, which has gained a lot of attention from the community.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 22nd Street South at 18th Avenue South last week. Police said Simmons was holding her 1-year-old child in her arms while her 2-year-old was in the backseat where a second bullet barely missed the toddler.

“The bullet went right through the booster seat, so it was probably the position of the baby, that’s the only reason why that baby is alive today,” Police Chief Anthony Holloway said.

Holloway said the gunman was actually targeting the driver of the vehicle, Parise Lovett Jr., who is the father of Simmons’ children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss