Arrest made following Halloween murder of Tampa parents

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murders of a Tampa man and woman gunned down at their home Halloween morning.

The Tampa Police Department arrested Tyrail Kendrick Nov. 8 at a home on Gould Court. He was taken into custody without any incident.

Upon the investigation into Tyrail Kendrick, more details were uncovered in the deaths of Stanley Peck and Tia Pittman.

Police talked to a witness present at the home on Walnut Street during the shooting. She told detectives she was woken up by a loud noise that morning, and went to the front door to investigate. When she got to the door, she said one of the victims (unnamed) ran up to her from outside and screamed that they were being robbed. The witness said she looked through the doorway and saw a man (Kendrick) point his gun and shoot toward them multiple times.

She then saw Kendrick flee the scene on a bicycle.

Upon arrival, police found one of the victims outside the front door with multiple gunshot wounds and another several feet inside the house with a gunshot wound. Peck was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittman died in the hospital.

Another key witness police spoke to was a man who had known Kendrick for about five years. The man told police he was approached by Kendrick a couple hours prior to the shooting. Kendrick reportedly showed him a gun in his waistband and told the witness they were looking to “do a lick,” and asked for his help. After a short bike ride, the witness decided he was going to go home instead.

Kendrick was arrested about a week later at 405 Gould Ct. in Tampa. He is charged with two counts of premeditated first degree murder.

The couple leaves behind two kids, including a daughter born days before their death.

