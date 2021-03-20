Armed suspect shot, killed by security outside Tampa hookah lounge

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man was shot and killed by security after firing a gun outside a hookah lounge in Tampa Saturday morning.

Tampa Police Department responded to the Flow Hookah Lounge at 2312 Waters Avenue West at 6 a.m. after receiving reports of the shooting.

Once on scene, officers learned an altercation took place inside the business earlier in the night, and an adult male was escorted out by security.

The man reportedly went to his vehicle, retrieved a gun, and fired it. Police said security returned fire and killed the suspect.

