Armed suspect shot by Tampa officer at Dollar General, dept. says

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is on scene of an officer-involved shooting of an armed suspect at a Dollar General in Tampa.

It is very early in the investigation, and multiple patrol cars are still surrounding the location at 3110 N. 50th Street.

Even Tampa Mayor Jane Castor responded to the scene. Castor served as Chief of Police of the Tampa Police Department from 2009 to 2015.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

