TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is on scene of an officer-involved shooting of an armed suspect at a Dollar General in Tampa.
It is very early in the investigation, and multiple patrol cars are still surrounding the location at 3110 N. 50th Street.
Even Tampa Mayor Jane Castor responded to the scene. Castor served as Chief of Police of the Tampa Police Department from 2009 to 2015.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Second stimulus checks: Major hurdles remain as election aid deadline nears
- Newsfeed Now: Trump campaigns in PA; Changes to Thursday’s presidential debate
- Armed suspect shot by Tampa officer at Dollar General, dept. says
- Haines City pastor charged with exploiting elderly woman for over $35,000
- US Justice Department to file antitrust lawsuit against Google: source