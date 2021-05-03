Armed man in custody, others safe after standoff in Tampa

TAMPA, Fl.a (WFLA) — After hours of negotiations, police arrested a man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a home, sprayed three people with mace and poured gasoline all over their property.

Early Monday morning, police were called the 3300 block of Price Avenue to investigate reports of a man holed up at a home with a taser, BB gun, mace and gasoline. The man was identied as 31-year-old Paul Ezzell.

According to police, Ezzell had been living at the home for a few months, but was asked to leave after multiple disturbances.

Upset about an argument over a dog, Ezzell allegedly flew into a rage and threw an object through the front window, hitting a person in the face. Then he went inside and started spraying three people with mace.

Police said Ezzell went back outside and took a baseball bat to an SUV, breaking out its windows before he slashed the tires.

After damaging the vehicle, police said Ezzell fired a BB gun at the home, then went inside and fired more shots. Then he poured gasoline all over the property. No one was hurt.

Police responded and spent hours negotiating with Ezzell before deploying a chemical irritant to get him out the home.

Police said officers got into the home around 6:45 a.m. and were able to take Ezzell into custody.

He was arrested on two counts of battery, throwing a deadly missile into an occupied residence and arson among other charges.

He was being taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.