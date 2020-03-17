Aquariums, ZooTampa educating on Facebook Live through coronavirus closures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Though our local aquariums and zoo may be closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, zoo keepers and educators are taking to Facebook Live to entertain children (and adults) who are stuck at home.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium began streaming on Monday and plan to do so moving forward. Tuesday, the aquarium was live from “Mavis’s Rescue Hideaway,” feeding greens to the sea turtles.

The Florida Aquarium announced Monday it will launch “SEA-SPAN,” daily Facebook Live videos.

The daily streams began Tuesday and featured the aquarium’s lemurs.

“We’re bringing the Aquarium to folks who are stuck at home,” said Debbi Stone, Vice President of Learning at The Florida Aquarium.

“The aquarium is still a resource to our community even while our building is closed. That’s why we are trying to fill a void with our daily Facebook Live. Our goal is to provide fun and educational content to families who are stuck at home.”

ZooTampa also recently began live streams on their Facebook page. Monday, the zoo went live with their one-horned rhino named “Johnny” and an educator to answer questions.

ZooTampa hasn’t confirmed on their social media pages that the Facebook lives will continue amid its closure, but fans certainly hope so.

