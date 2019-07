TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To celebrate World Emoji Day, Apple has released a sneak peek at some new emojis coming to iPhones.

The new designs introduce more disability-themed emojis, including a new guide dog, wheelchairs, a prosthetic arm and leg, as well as an ear with a hearing aid.

There’s also a major update to the holding hands emoji. Users will now be able to personalize the people holding hands with more than 75