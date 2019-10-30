Apollo Beach’s Manatee Viewing Center to open Friday

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee season will be here before you know it.

This year, herds of the gentle sea creatures will make their way over to Tampa Bay to seek refuge from the cold in the warm waters of the discharge canal at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach.

People in Tampa Bay can catch a glimpse of the action by heading over to the power company’s Manatee Viewing Center.

The Viewing Center will open for its 34th season on Friday, Oct. 31.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, from Nov. 1 through April 15, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. The facility closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Pets are not allowed, and comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended.

For more information, visit www.tampaelectric.com/manatee or call 813-228-4289.

