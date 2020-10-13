Apartment hunting? Rents in Tampa Bay area are skyrocketing

A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, June 21, 2020. (AP / Jeff Chiu)

TAMPA (WFLA) – If your job is suddenly allowing you to work from anywhere, the Tampa Bay area is quickly becoming one of the best places to rent in the country.

Realtor.com’s latest rent data shows a decline in cost in 36 of the nation’s largest housing markets compared to last year. During the pandemic, rent across the country has dipped just slightly for one and two bedrooms on average, but some of the nation’s priciest cities have seen much larger drops.

“As renters continue adapting to the pandemic, many are seeking more affordable housing, job opportunities, and are perhaps opting for less-crowded neighborhoods. Urban centers such as the Bay Area, Manhattan, Boston, Seattle, and Washington, D.C all saw the largest declines in rents compared to last year. These markets also represent some of the most expensive cities in the country, giving rents the most room to fall.” wrote Realtor analyst Nicolas Bedo.

In the Tampa Bay area, studio apartments saw the second-largest rent spike this year in Hillsborough County, with a 28.4% increase for studios. With median rent sitting at $1,245.

While in Pinellas County saw the fourth largest rent increase for one-bedroom apartments. With the average median rent at $1,275 which Realtor says is up 11% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco is perhaps hardest hit by the rent declines. San Francisco leads the nation with a 31% median rent drop, and four other nearby counties landed in the top 10 for small apartment price declines.

You can dig into the numbers for yourself on Realtor.com.