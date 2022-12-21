TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A recent domestic violence charge filed against former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been dropped, and a warrant for his arrest has been recalled, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8 on Wednesday.

“Following a complete review of all the available evidence, the State Attorney’s Office (SAO) determined no charges will be filed as a result of an incident involving Antonio Brown that took place on November 28, 2022,” a release from the State Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, the Tampa Police Department filed a protection order on behalf of a woman, who shares multiple children with Brown, following an altercation that broke out between the two on Nov. 28.

During the altercation, TPD said Brown left the woman’s home and threw a shoe at her, striking her in the ponytail. While she was not injured, she told authorities she believed the shoe was meant for her head.

When officers responded to the home, they said Brown would not open the door or come outside to speak. During the incident, he also attempted to “issue an informal eviction to the victim,” documents stated.

Days after his arrest warrant went public, documents showed the woman who initially accused Brown of domestic violence wanted the charges dropped.

The documents stated in part, “I am in sound mind, competent to handle my ‘affairs,’” and added that “The arrest warrant is frivolous, demeaning, prejudicial, unconstitutional, belligerent and combative.”

During an in-person interview with the woman on Dec. 16, she told authorities she “recanted her previous allegations” against Brown.

“The SAO analyzed this new information along with the body-worn camera video recorded at the scene, the Child Protective Services investigation, and the denial of a law enforcement’s Temporary Risk Protection Order and determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place.”

As a result, authorities issued a letter of release, which formalizes the SAO’s decision not to prosecute. The move also withdrew a previously issued arrest warrant.