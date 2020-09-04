Animals rescued from Hurricane Laura brought to Tampa Bay for adoption

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — More than a dozen animals brought to the bay area after Hurricane Laura are going up for adoption.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received several dogs and kittens from shelters in Louisiana who were affected by the Hurricane Laura.

“A lot of animals are displaced and there are having some power outages and structural damage so they’re just inundated with animals right now,” said spokesperson Maria Matlack. “So we’re just trying to do the best that we can to help them out.”

The dogs range in size and age from 4-months-old to 4 years-old.

Half of the animals will be available for adoption Friday after being examined and medically treated. The other half will be available in the coming days after medical treatment.

